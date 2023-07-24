Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $85 million. The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $18 per share, with revenue expected to be $19.4 billion.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

