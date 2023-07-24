Zurn Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $34.6 million.
The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $403.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Zurn Water said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS