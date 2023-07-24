How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/24/2023

Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow added 183 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%. Becton Dickinson led the S&P 500 after getting FDA clearance for one of its products. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report suggested economic growth is slowing. Traders expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates for perhaps the final time this cycle.