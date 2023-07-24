Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Americans have been flocking to warm-weather Southern states in recent years. For all the lifestyle benefits, they’re also discovering the downsides, including the year-round presence of unpleasant and sometimes destructive insects, and pest-control companies are reaping the benefits. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Consider the case of Rollins, the Atlanta-based exterminator that operates the Orkin brand, among others, and has posted compound annual revenue growth of around 10% over the past five years amid steadily expanding operating margins. That growth is coming from the confluence of a warming climate and the arrival of new pests; increasingly disease-conscious and squeamish consumers; and — on top of it all — the population shift to places that have always been inherently buggy.

Here’s how Rollins Chief Executive Officer Jerry Gahlhoff put it at a conference last month:

Today, somebody from Maine retires to Fort Myers, Florida, sees one cockroach in the bathroom, what do you think is going to happen? That’s the end of the world for some of those folks. It really is, right? So it’s not only about the health and safety, it’s just as much about people’s tolerances. I mean how many is too many? How many mosquitoes are too many? One — one bite is about my tolerance level, right?

To a large degree, the livability of these states depends on the availability of pest control almost as much as it does on air conditioning. Warm-weather states outstrip their Northern counterparts by an order of magnitude in termite infestations, cockroach sightings and prevalence of mosquito-borne disease. Consequently, the industry has long clustered in the South, with the concentration of exterminators in Florida (around 1 for every 950 workers) running at more than twice what it is in New York (about 1 in 2,500).

Scientists also say that climate change is helping shift the natural range of mosquitoes, potentially introducing new varieties and more diseases. Florida and Texas have both registered cases of locally transmitted malaria this year, the first such incidences in the US in two decades. And while the cases are still extraordinarily isolated — one professor told Stat that Floridians were more likely to be hit by lightning — the episodes have a much more sweeping psychological effect on consumers.

That’s been a boon for the pest-control industry, and it’s given companies including Rollins and Rentokil Initial Plc a reputation as recession-proof secular growth stories with limited downside risk to earnings. (Here’s a prescient 2020 column on the industry’s defensive nature from my colleague Brooke Sutherland.) “Pest control is one of the last things that people are going to cut back on,” Bank of America Corp. analyst Jason Haas, who recently started Rollins coverage with a “buy” rating, told me by phone recently. Haas said Rollins has also benefited from a fragmented marketplace that remains ripe for additional acquisitions, and the company has expanded profit margins by sharing administrative costs among its portfolio of brands.

Personally, I still find Rollins’s price-earnings ratio a bit perplexing. At 48 times next 12 months’ earnings, it now bears an odd resemblance to Nvidia Corp. stock (at 47.7 times), the apple of every artificial intelligence dreamer’s eye. Admittedly, though, the market doesn’t seem to mind; analyst notes have fretted about Rollins’s multiples on and off for around a decade, and investors keep paying up anyway. For many, the stock’s record seems to speak for itself: From December 1999 to 2022, Rollins posted compound annual returns of 19.7%, compared with 6.9% for the S&P 500 Index broadly. The stock lost investors money in only three of those years (half as many as the index) and the worst of them, 2021, was just an 11.4% drop. As the boilerplate disclaimer always warns, “past performance is no guarantee of future results” — but that’s impressive.

None of this bodes particularly well for humanity, of course, and there are signs that the warming climate could increase the demand for pest control even further into new areas. The termite population is getting hungrier. The mosquito season is growing longer. And some bugs, including the German cockroaches, are losing their sensitivity to existing pesticides. One way or another, Americans — led by those newly christened Floridians and Texas that arrived in the past several years — are going to have to learn to live in a world full of unpleasant critters, and that’s likely to add to the extermination industry’s reputation as a recession-proof juggernaut.

