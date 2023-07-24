Fight over deduction for state and local taxes snags GOP tax bill

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of moderate Republicans is demanding a tax cut for residents of their largely blue states, snagging a House effort to extend an array of tax cuts adopted during the Trump administration and reopening simmering divides in the Republican Party over tax policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Forming what they call the SALT Caucus, the Republicans are working with a group of Democrats to achieve a single goal: Undoing a 2017 provision that capped the amount taxpayers can deduct from their federal income taxes for state and local taxes (abbreviated as SALT).

Trump’s signature tax law limited that deduction to $10,000. That sum affected fewer people in red states where tax rates tend to be lower and many more people in blue states with higher rates, including New York, New Jersey and California.

Now, Republican House members from those states are threatening to vote against a tax package approved in June by the House Ways and Means Committee unless a provision is added to raise the SALT cap. As written, the measures would restore expired tax cuts for businesses passed under Trump and repeal climate-oriented tax credits passed under President Biden — initiatives key to the House GOP agenda this year.

Given the party’s slim House majority, passage of the measures will require virtually every Republican vote.

“If they want to move a tax bill forward, they’re going to need the votes of those from New York,” said Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), who represents a Long Island district with some of the highest local property taxes in the country. “If they need our vote, if they want our vote, we should really be having sincere and legitimate conversations about how we include SALT.”

The median household in D’Esposito’s Nassau County pays more than $10,000 in annual property taxes. So do households in Falls Church, Va.; New York City; and six other counties in the New York and New Jersey suburbs. (In the vast majority of American counties, the median household’s property tax bill is below $4,000.)

“I have too many constituents leaving Long Island for places like Florida and the Carolinas,” said Rep. Nick LaLota (D-N.Y.). “One of the ways we can blunt that is having a higher SALT deduction.”

But adding a provision to raise the SALT cap would alienate some other Republicans. Rep. Kevin Hern, who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee, said the “vast majority” of his 176-member caucus would oppose eliminating the SALT cap.

“I don’t see how the votes would be there,” Hern (R-Okla.) said in an email.

The SALT cap has inspired endless arguments since Republicans approved it in 2017. Those opposed to the cap see it as a targeted jab at blue states by Republican lawmakers and a pain point for some middle-class homeowners with high local tax bills. Those in favor of the cap include some lawmakers on the left, who say unchecked deductions are a giveaway to the rich, and those on the right, who say it gives blue states and cities an incentive to cut taxes.

Some observers are skeptical that the SALT deduction has much influence on local policy. “The states affected by [the SALT cap] have Democratic control. They’re not going to run out and cut taxes on their highest income earners,” said Richard Auxier, an analyst at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Instead, many states have passed laws to get around the SALT cap — especially for business owners. Almost every state with an income tax has changed its state law so that business owners can effectively deduct an unlimited amount of state tax on their business income without it counting toward the federal SALT cap. Only North Dakota, Delaware and the District have not enacted or proposed such a workaround, according to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

In a 2018 analysis, the Tax Policy Center noted that the SALT cap only made a meaningful difference in the incomes of the top 20 percent of earners. They forecast that removing the cap would save taxpayers in the top quintile an extra $2,500 a year on average, and those in the top 1 percent about $30,000 a year.

Even some members of the SALT Caucus acknowledge that would be a big giveaway to high-income households. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), a member of the SALT Caucus who sits on the Ways and Means Committee, said she wants to study other options, such as prohibiting people above a certain high income threshold from taking any SALT deduction at all while allowing a larger deduction for the middle class. Malliotakis said she also wants to explore ways to use federal dollars to directly pressure states and cities to cut their taxes.

“It’s these Democrat-run cities and states that continue to pickpocket taxpayers,” Malliotakis said. “One of my biggest concerns is that we would provide relief on the federal level, and then these state legislatures and city councils keep adding to their big bloated bureaucracies year after year.”

As written, the Republican tax bill stands little chance of passage with or without SALT changes. Instead, the Republican-led House and Democrat-led Senate will attempt to compromise on a tax bill later this year. The end result could combine some Republican goals, such as extending business tax cuts, with some Democratic goals, like increasing the size of the child tax credit, that have fans on both sides of the aisle.

Malliotakis said she would be willing to vote for the current House bill in hopes of adding changes to the SALT cap later in talks with the Senate.

“A bipartisan caucus can work together to push for it to be on the table during negotiations,” Malliotakis said, noting that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D) also hails from New York.

“I imagine that Schumer would be supportive and helpful,” she said. “My constituents are his constituents.”

