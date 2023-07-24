Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sunday vote that left Spain with no clear winner confounded experts who expected a right-wing coalition to emerge. But the stunning plot twist is that Catalonia’s exiled separatist leader has emerged as the potential kingmaker who could determine whether Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds on to power. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As expected, Sunday’s vote gave the center-right People’s Party the most seats in Parliament but only by a narrow margin. After support slumped for its mooted coalition partner, the far-right Vox party, it is unlikely to be able to cobble together a majority. That gives Sanchez an opening, but he’ll need the support of regional parties, in Catalonia and the Basque country, which demand greater autonomy from Madrid.

The election outcome shows the long shadow of Catalonia’s aborted breakaway movement in 2017. Then, the regional government in Barcelona held an independence referendum that had been banned by Spain’s Supreme Court. The separatists claimed victory and declared independence, leading the Madrid government to revoke Catalan autonomy and govern it directly. Carles Puigdemont, the movement’s leader, was prosecuted and now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

Yet the surprising result of the vote gives him a strong hand in determining the makeup of the new Spanish government. Ignacio Torreblanca, head of the Madrid office at the European Council on Foreign Relations, goes so far as to argue that Sanchez is “at the mercy of Puigdemont.”

That division looks set to be deepened if Puigdemont’s party, Junts, gets its way. Miriam Nogueras, a lawmaker for the Junts, said as polls closed that Catalan separatists would “not make Sanchez premier in exchange for nothing.” She demanded Puigdemont’s return from exile, and another referendum on independence.

That’s not the only irony here. Another is that concessions Sanchez made to pacify Catalans after 2017 – such as pardoning nine separatist leaders and reforming two laws under which they were convicted -- enraged many Spaniards, and laid the foundation for the starkly divided Spain that Sunday’s national election has laid bare.

The center-right People’s Party (PP) and the ultranationist Vox won a combined 169 seats in parliament, while Sanchez’s ruling Socialists (PSOE) and far-left Sumar won 153. Both fell well short of the 176 seats needed for a majority.

Ana Sofia Cardenal Izquierdo, a lecturer in law and political science at the Open University of Catalonia, has told me it’s become clear “there are two Spains again.” Cardinal sees a country divided into two blocs: traditional conservatives who have set themselves against what they perceive to be “an anti-Spain of socialists, communists and anarchists.”

Sanchez may be forced to seek support of regional parties in the Basque Country too, including EH Bildu, the successor to the political wing of ETA, a Basque terrorist group that killed more than 800 people. Bildu’s leader alone is a highly divisive figure: Arnaldo Otegi, a convicted member of the disbanded ETA, served 14 years in jail after convictions for crimes including kidnapping and belonging to an armed group. ETA ended its armed struggle in 2011, but Otegi’s critics argue he has never convincingly apologized for its atrocities.

On Sunday, I spoke with young people in San Sebastián-Donostia who were waiting outside a voting booth located just back from the city’s picturesque Del Conca beach. One of them, Elene, 28, a teacher who asked me not to use her surname, told me she considered the election to be the most important in her lifetime. “We have gained many rights for the Basque in recent years and we don’t want them to now be taken away again,” she said. Regional polls in May showed young people especially in San Sebastián were supporters of Bildu. On Sunday, Bildu won six seats, its highest number since its founding in 2013. As for controversy over Bildu’s roots in ETA, when I asked her view Elene gestured to a nearby memorial commemorating some 400 men and women in San Sebastián executed by the Franco regime in 1936. Elene’s reaction is another sign that fissures from that era remain unresolved in Spain; as Cardenal at the Open University in Catalonia argues, “historical legacies persist” and those divisions are being taken up by generations born long after the Franco era.

The Spanish 10-year yield premium to German bunds, a key indicator of political risk, was little changed in early Monday trading. But economists I’ve spoken to in Madrid fear a stalemate will tarnish the country’s reputation as a destination for investment. A failure to build a coalition government will inevitably lead to a re-run of the vote in the autumn, and the kind of worsening, more divisive political discourse we’ve seen elsewhere. The five years in which Spain has looked relatively calm and unexciting compared with its neighbours in southern Europe looks to be over.

