The Bank of England faces a trilemma at its Aug. 3 monetary policy meeting. Policymakers could vote to leave the official rate unchanged at 5%, acknowledging that consumer price gains are finally starting to slow. They could hike it by 25 basis points, arguing that the job isn’t finished. They could even repeat June’s surprise half-point increase in a continuing effort to restore inflation-battered credibility.

With all three options arguably in play, determining where gilts should trade is a daunting task. Since mid-May, two-year yields have swung in a 200 basis-point range — never a healthy sign in a developed bond market, even one facing record supply and a hyperactive central bank. The 10-year yield had come down after spiking above 4.5% during the autumn budget crisis, but it climbed back to 4.66% earlier this month after yet more strong labor-market data. That yields have subsequently fallen back by 40 basis points accentuates how volatile UK fixed income has become.

There are promising signs that inflation is finally calming, with the headline June consumer price measure below 8%, from a peak of 11.1% in October. Importantly, core inflation excluding food and energy slowed by more than economists had anticipated. Furthermore, producer prices have turned sharply negative. Next month’s BOE meeting includes its quarterly economic review, which may deliver some much-needed clarity about how policymakers view the economy.

Falling energy bills this year, along with lower food prices, should see July CPI fall below 7% according to Bloomberg Economics. It’s feasible that inflation could be in the low single figures by year-end, edging closer to the central bank’s 2% target. But patience is thin as prices have been noticeably slower to decelerate than in Europe or the US. The better-than-expected June inflation figures calmed the futures market, which had been anticipating the BOE rate heading to 6.5%. Even with that froth blown off, three more quarter-point increases to take the rate to 5.75% are priced in for this year, following a near 500 basis-point rate-hiking cycle over the last 20 months.

The MPC will at some point determine there has been sufficient tightening due to the lagging monetary effects still to feed through. But while the BOE was the first major central bank to hike, it’ll probably be the last to pause. The Federal Reserve has already skipped one meeting; and while the European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75% on July 27, a pause is possible at its subsequent September meeting. Dovish remarks on Tuesday from typically hawkish Governing Council member Klaas Knot in a Bloomberg TV interview suggest policymakers may take a breather at the end of the quarter.

The UK doesn’t yet have that luxury. Despite growth flatlining, the strength of the labor market, and wages in particular, still stirs angst among MPC members. Annual private-sector wage growth of 7.7% is the chief concern; but public-sector pay offers of 5% to 7%, along with the minimum wage rising by 10%, are also making policymakers nervous that inflation may stay elevated for longer. There’ll need to be strong evidence that wage demands are subsiding for the BOE to call time on ratcheting up the monetary pain.

Barring any game-changing revelations from the August monetary policy review, the MPC may decide simply to split the difference by electing for a more modest quarter-point hike. This would buy it more time to see how the economy fares with the twin headwinds of still too-high inflation and a tight employment backdrop. That doesn’t offer much solace for gilt traders as to when yields might stop gyrating.

