3M: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST PAUL, Minn. — 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.84 billion in its second quarter.
The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $8.32 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.95 billion.
3M expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9.10 per share.
