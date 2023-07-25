Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $240 million.
The airline posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.
Alaska Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.
Alaska Air shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.
