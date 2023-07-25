Alaska Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $240 million. The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.78 billion.

Alaska Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $7.50 per share.

Alaska Air shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

