ADM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $927 million.
The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $25.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 billion.
ADM shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.
