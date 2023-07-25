ADM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $927 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $25.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.9 billion.

ADM shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADM

