Ares Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $331 million.
The private equity firm posted revenue of $634 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.3 million.
Ares Capital shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
