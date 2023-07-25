Armstrong World Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LANCASTER, Pa. — LANCASTER, Pa. — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $60.2 million. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.38 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $325.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.5 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9.5% in the last 12 months.

