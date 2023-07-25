Asbury Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $196.4 million.
The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
Asbury Automotive shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.
