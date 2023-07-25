Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio — MENTOR, Ohio — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.4 million.
The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Avery Dennison expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.20.
Avery Dennison shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.
