Avery Dennison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio — MENTOR, Ohio — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $100.4 million. The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Avery Dennison expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.20.

Avery Dennison shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

