Banc of California: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Banc of California Inc. (BANC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.9 million.
The banking service and lending company posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.2 million.
Banc of California shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.62, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.
