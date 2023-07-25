Brandywine Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had funds from operations of $49.6 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 28 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $12.9 million, or 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.14 to $1.18 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.50. A year ago, they were trading at $9.53.

