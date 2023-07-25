Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

For the year, the company reported profit of $758 million, or $15.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

The egg producer posted revenue of $688.7 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $2.27.

Cal-Maine shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.07, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.