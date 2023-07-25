Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. — RIDGELAND, Miss. — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $110.9 million.
Cal-Maine shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.07, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.
