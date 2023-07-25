Chubb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH — ZURICH — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.
The insurer posted revenue of $11.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.24 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.66 billion.
Chubb shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $195.52, a rise of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.
