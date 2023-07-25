City Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — CHARLESTON, W.Va. — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7 million. The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.16 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $88 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.1 million, also beating Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHCO

Gift this article Gift Article