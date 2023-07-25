Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. — CORNING, N.Y. — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $281 million.
The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.48 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Corning said it expects revenue in the range of $3.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.75 billion.
