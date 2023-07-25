First Busey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.4 million. The Champaign, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $106.7 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114 million.

First Busey shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.72, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

