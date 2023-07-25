First Busey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $29.4 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $106.7 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114 million.
First Busey shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.72, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.
