Franklin Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $569.2 million in the period.

Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

