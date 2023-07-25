Franklin Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $59.6 million.
The water and fuel pumping systems company posted revenue of $569.2 million in the period.
Franklin Electric expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.
