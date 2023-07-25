GE HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $418 million.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.
GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share.
_____
