HarborOne Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROCKTON, Mass. — BROCKTON, Mass. — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.1 million.
