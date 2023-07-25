The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
HarborOne Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2023 at 8:52 a.m. EDT

BROCKTON, Mass. — BROCKTON, Mass. — HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The bank, based in Brockton, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HONE

