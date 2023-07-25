Hubbell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. — SHELTON, Conn. — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $206.8 million.
The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.
Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.75 to $15.25 per share.
