Invesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $191.4 million.
The investment management company posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.
