Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2023 at 7:23 a.m. EDT

DALLAS — DALLAS — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $102 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMB

