Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $102 million.
The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.
