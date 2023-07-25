Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue posted revenue of $5.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.