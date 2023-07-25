Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho — EAGLE, Idaho — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $498.8 million.
The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.35 billion.
Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.
