Lamb Weston: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho — EAGLE, Idaho — Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $498.8 million. The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $3.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.22 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.35 billion.

Lamb Weston expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.

