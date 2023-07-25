Live Oak Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. — WILMINGTON, N.C. — Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.5 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.3 million.
