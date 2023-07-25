Live Oak Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The Wilmington, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $193.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $108.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.3 million.