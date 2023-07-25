Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $62.7 million.
The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $974.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $916.7 million.
Logitech expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.
