Logitech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $974.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $916.7 million.