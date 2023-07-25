Moody's: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $377 million.
The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.
Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.25 per share.
