NextEra Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $350 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.9 million.