NextEra Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — JUNO BEACH, Fla. — NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $49 million.
The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $350 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.9 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEP