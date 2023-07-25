NextEra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — JUNO BEACH, Fla. — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 billion.
The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.68 billion.
NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share.
