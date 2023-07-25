Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank, based in Evansville, Indiana, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $626.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $469.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.5 million.