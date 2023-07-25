Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Old National Bancorp (ONB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $155 million.
The holding company for Old National Bank posted revenue of $626.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $469.6 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $447.5 million.
