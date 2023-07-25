Paccar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. — BELLEVUE, Wash. — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.
The truck maker posted revenue of $8.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.44 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.28 billion.
