PacWest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — PacWest Bancorp (PACW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $197.4 million in its second quarter.
The holding company for Pacific Western Bank posted revenue of $582.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $228.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.
