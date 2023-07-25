Peoples Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio — MARIETTA, Ohio — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.1 million.
The financial services and products company posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $106.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.3 million.
