Peoples Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $106.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.3 million.