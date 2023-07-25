Premier Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The Defiance, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.4 million.