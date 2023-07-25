The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Premier Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 25, 2023 at 5:13 p.m. EDT

DEFIANCE, Ohio — DEFIANCE, Ohio — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.4 million.

The Defiance, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.4 million.

