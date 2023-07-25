Premier Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio — DEFIANCE, Ohio — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.4 million.
The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.4 million.
_____
