Pros Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 1 cent per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $76 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $68.1 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $302 million.

