Raytheon Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.
The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.54 billion.
Raytheon Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $73 billion to $74 billion.
