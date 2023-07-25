RenaissanceRe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $199.9 million.
The insurance company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.08 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.
