Renasant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. — TUPELO, Miss. — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.6 million.
The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $214.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $147.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.8 million.
