Renasant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $214.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $147.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.8 million.