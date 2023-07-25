Sensata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.1 million.
The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 94 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
