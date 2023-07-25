Snap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $377.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Snap said it expects revenue in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion.

