Southern First: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. — GREENVILLE, S.C. — Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.
The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.
