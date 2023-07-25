TransUnion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million. The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $968 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $973 million to $988 million for the fiscal third quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.49 to $3.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion.

