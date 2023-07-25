TransUnion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.
The credit reporting company posted revenue of $968 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 92 cents to 95 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $973 million to $988 million for the fiscal third quarter.
TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.49 to $3.62 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRU