Trustmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $275.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.