Trustmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. — JACKSON, Miss. — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $45 million.
The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $275.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.8 million.
