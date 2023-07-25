The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

UMB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
July 25, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.1 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.93 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $599.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $370.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF

Loading...