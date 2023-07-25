UMB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $90.1 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $599.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $370.3 million, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.6 million.
