WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. — WHEELING, W.Va. — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $44.9 million.
The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $207.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $154.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.7 million.
