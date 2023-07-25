WesBanco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank, based in Wheeling, West Virginia, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $207.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $154.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.7 million.