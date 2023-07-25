Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US Treasury yield curve is raising alarms among investors and economists again. That’s because it has been flipped upside down in an inversion, as it’s often called, for more than a year. Almost every recession since 1955 has been preceded by this graphical shape, though by mid-2023, the downturn had failed to materialize. That’s led to even more scrutiny of what the yield curve represents, and what it’s really telling us.

1. What’s a yield curve?

It’s a visual representation of the difference in the compensation investors will receive for choosing to buy shorter- versus longer-term debt. Most of the time, bond investors demand a higher return, or yield, for the greater uncertainty that comes with locking away their money for longer periods. So yield curves usually slope upward.

2. How many yield curves are there?

You can calculate a curve between any two bonds issued for a different length of time, or tenor. The US Treasury, for instance, issues three-month bonds and 30-year bonds, with an array of other securities in between. Investors look at the spreads, or differences, between the rates at which those bonds are trading. They also consider the predictions embedded in futures contracts on similar bonds. The futures rate basically is the sum of the expected short-term rate that far in the future plus a term premium, which is the extra money that investors demand to lend for longer.

3. What changes in the curve shape matter most?

The most alarming developments are yield curve inversions, such as those that exist now in some slices of the US rates market. A yield curve goes flat when the spread for longer-term bonds drops to zero — when, for example, the rate on 30-year bonds is no different from the rate on two-year notes. If the spread turns negative, the curve is considered inverted. (Conversely, when longer-term rates rise relative to shorter-term ones — and the spread widens — the market jargon for that is “steepening.”)

4. Why does it matter?

The yield curve has historically reflected the market’s sense of prospects for the economy, particularly inflation and what kind of policy the central bank is likely to adopt (whether it’s adding or removing stimulus, or trying to keep the status quo). Normally, elevated inflation would lead to an upward sloping curve, as rising prices prompt investors to demand greater long-term returns to offset the loss of purchasing power in the payments they eventually receive. But yield curves can invert when investors expect that a recession resulting from US Federal Reserve policy will make inflation lower in the future than in the near term. That connection has made an inverted yield curve a reliable indicator of impending economic slumps, like the one that started in 2007. In particular, the spread between three-month bills and 10-year notes has inverted before each of the past seven US recessions.

5. Which curve matters most?

It depends whom you ask — and it’s an important question as different curves can give conflicting signals. The 2-year, 10-year US curve, which this year went to a level of inversion not seen in four decades, is perhaps the most popular. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he and his colleagues favor focusing on the “near-term forward spread.” That’s the difference between the three-month yield and bets on what the yield will be in 18 months. A 2018 paper by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that the difference between 10-year and 3-month Treasury rates was the most useful forecaster.

6. What do the differences between curves mean?

That can be hard to say. Divergences can reflect the way different tenors capture different stages of the Fed’s monetary policy cycle. The shorter-term yield curve tends to eliminate complicating factors like term premium. Of course, it’s worth remembering that all yield curves reflect market speculation: In the words of Fed researchers, investors inferring the likelihood of recession by looking at the yield curve is “akin to market participants looking at themselves in the mirror.”

7. Is this time different?

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in July that investors shouldn’t worry about the inverted yield curve because it’s not foreshadowing a recession this time around. That’s in large part, it said, because term premium is well below its long-term average, so it takes fewer expected Fed rate cuts in the future — which traders tend to price in as they foresee waning economic growth — to invert the curve. In addition, as US inflation cools, it opens a plausible path for the Fed to ease up on interest rates without setting off a recession, Goldman’s economists said. It’s a sentiment that’s been voiced by others during this rate-hike cycle, and calls into question whether the market’s favorite recession signal remains relevant.

